Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.8 %

EA opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,388. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

