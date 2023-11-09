Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Acquires $198,450.00 in Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.