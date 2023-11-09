Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
