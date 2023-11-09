Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 525,704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.