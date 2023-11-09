Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

