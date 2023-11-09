Freemont Management S.A. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.20.

Tesla Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.93. 46,271,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,552,391. The company has a market capitalization of $683.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

