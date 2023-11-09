Freemont Management S.A. Invests $11.39 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.82. 19,627,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,233,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

