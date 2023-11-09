Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $16.86 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,860,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.0% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

