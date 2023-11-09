Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after buying an additional 263,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,797. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

