Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

