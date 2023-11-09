FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 12,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

FRMO Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

FRMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.