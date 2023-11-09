FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 12,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 5,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
FRMO Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
FRMO Company Profile
FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.
