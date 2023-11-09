Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 808,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 827,290 shares.The stock last traded at $34.73 and had previously closed at $34.72.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $64,033.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,972.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

