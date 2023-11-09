FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

