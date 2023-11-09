FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.
FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE FSK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. B. Riley began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
