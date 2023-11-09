FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.97% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,132 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.