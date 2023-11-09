FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

STVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group Stock Up 4.6 %

STVN stock opened at €27.74 ($29.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.23. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.71 ($14.74) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.03).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $2,039,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

