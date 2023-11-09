FY2024 EPS Estimates for Datatec Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Datatec in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Shares of Datatec stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Datatec has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.63.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
