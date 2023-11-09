FY2024 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $34,419.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $34,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,285.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $519,131. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 832,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 274,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

