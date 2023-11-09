FY2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Boosted by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

FSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE FSS opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 51.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 196.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

