FY2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $132.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

