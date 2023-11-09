FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Raised by Analyst

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

