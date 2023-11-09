FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nayax Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXFree Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million.

Nayax Stock Up 4.3 %

NYAX stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Nayax has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $650.76 million, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.