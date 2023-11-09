FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nayax Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nayax in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million.

NYAX stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Nayax has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $650.76 million, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

