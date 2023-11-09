FY2025 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,436,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $173,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MannKind by 66.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,334,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 177,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

