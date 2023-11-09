Gagnon Advisors LLC Buys 28,763 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. CareDx comprises approximately 3.2% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of CareDx worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,062,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,986,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 1,474,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.