Gagnon Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical comprises 5.9% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.20% of Profound Medical worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Profound Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 452.72%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

