Gagnon Advisors LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,029,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Kaltura accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Kaltura as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 59,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,530. The company has a market cap of $257.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.79. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

