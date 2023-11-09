Gagnon Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. GeneDx makes up about 0.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of GeneDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GeneDx by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GeneDx by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

WGS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.18). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GeneDx news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,681.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $44,728.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,681.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,059 shares of company stock valued at $85,330 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

