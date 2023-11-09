Gagnon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares during the quarter. SomaLogic comprises about 0.9% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SomaLogic worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth $28,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,034. SomaLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SomaLogic news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of SomaLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $50,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,038.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock worth $79,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

