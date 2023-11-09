Gagnon Advisors LLC Sells 138,452 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Gagnon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,452 shares during the quarter. Yext accounts for about 4.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Yext worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Yext by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,477 shares in the company, valued at $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 138,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,089. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $785.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

