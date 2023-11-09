Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 10,998 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $736,000. In Depth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.5% during the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 201,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 309,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 264,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,884. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTCH

About Farfetch

(Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.