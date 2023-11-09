Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,844 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

