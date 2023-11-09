Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 4,670,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

