Gagnon Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,991,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880,192. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of -117.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

