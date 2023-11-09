Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 11,416 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.59% of Everbridge worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 33.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $247,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 126,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,398. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $65,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and have sold 5,550 shares worth $119,213. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

