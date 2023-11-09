Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,853. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.