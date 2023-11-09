Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 336 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Cheesecake Factory comprises 1.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.41% of Cheesecake Factory worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 824,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 167,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

