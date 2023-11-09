Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 409 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 619,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,787. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.