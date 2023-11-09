Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 4,922 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up 1.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 301,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

