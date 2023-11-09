Gagnon Securities LLC Buys Shares of 41,154 Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Backblaze as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Backblaze by 47.9% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 95.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In related news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,653,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,460.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $502,631 over the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Backblaze Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

