Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.