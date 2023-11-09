Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Model N by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $479,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $3,224,000.

MODN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 150,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $977.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.76. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

