Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Freshworks comprises about 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Freshworks worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 871,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,379. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $139,107.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,009 shares of company stock worth $30,627,244. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.