Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 1.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of QuidelOrtho worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after buying an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,637,000 after buying an additional 1,147,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,147,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,227,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,300. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

