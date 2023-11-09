Gagnon Securities LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 2.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CarMax worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 324,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

