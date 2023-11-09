Gagnon Securities LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 1.47% of BioLife Solutions worth $14,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,491 shares of company stock valued at $759,980. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.



