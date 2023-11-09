Gagnon Securities LLC Has $16.94 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 3.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Five9 worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Five9 by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

