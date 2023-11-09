Gagnon Securities LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXCT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,786. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $349.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.84.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

