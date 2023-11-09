Gagnon Securities LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,934 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of LL Flooring worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 110,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,846. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.90 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LL. StockNews.com began coverage on LL Flooring in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

