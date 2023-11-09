Gagnon Securities LLC Has $265,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,184,000 after buying an additional 228,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 250,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

