Gagnon Securities LLC Has $268,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

CVLT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.89. 35,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.04 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,981. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

