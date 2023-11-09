Gagnon Securities LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 1.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.76. 207,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,273. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

