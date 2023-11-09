Gagnon Securities LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. SecureWorks makes up about 2.0% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 1.58% of SecureWorks worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCWX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

